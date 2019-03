× Amtrak to Burlington, Mount Pleasant delayed as a result of “historic” floods

Starting March 21, Amtrak will be suspending trains to Burlington and Mount Pleasant as a direct result of “historic” flooding.

Amtrak has detoured its California Zephyr onto Union Pacific Railroad tracks in order to keep trains running between Omaha and Chicago.

They have not released an estimate for when trains will be running in Southeast Iowa again.

Amtrak says the suspensions are due to historic flooding affecting railroad tracks throughout the state.

The suspensions are also affecting other Iowa and Illinois communities, customers can contact Amtrak to change or cancel their train reservations without fees.

“Amtrak will gladly waive additional charges for customers looking to change their reservation during the modified schedule by calling our reservation center at 800-USA-RAIL.”