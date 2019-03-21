Western Iowa flooding shuts down interstate, passenger train route

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POTTOWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa -- Historic flooding in and around Council Bluffs is affecting national infrastructure, shutting down highways and causing cancellations for passenger trains.

The video above shows dash-cam footage from the Iowa State Patrol on I-29 near the 33.5 mile marker.

The officer is forced to drive north in the southbound lanes since the northbound lanes are completely submerged. The dry parts are covered in flood debris.

Amtrak has also shut down the California Zephyr route on the BNSF Railway between Chicago and Omaha, effective Thursday, March 20, according to a press release. The line runs all the way to San Francisco.

The release states the service is being restored between those cities by taking a detour on Pacific Union Railroad routes north of the regular route on March 21. This will affect service at Burlington, Mt. Pleasant, Ottumwa, Osceola, and Crestion in Iowa; and Naperville, Princeton and Galesburg in Illinois.

Here's a map of the main Amtrak train routes.