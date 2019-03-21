× Saturday is still your weekend’s best… Showers to follow

Flood warnings continue along several area rivers including the Mississippi and Rock. Crests are occurring now and will continue this week. Be prepared for road closures and detours in these areas. Second crest still on track for parts of the Mississippi River by the Sunday-Monday time period. For more information on river levels go to https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=DVN

A bit more sun will be breaking through those clouds as we head through the afternoon hours. And like yesterday, temperatures should respond with numbers just over 50 degrees.

Skies will remain clear overnight with temperatures dropping around 32 degrees.

Full sun will prevail heading into the weekend with lower 50s on Friday warming well into the 50s on Saturday.

Rain is still on track to develop Sunday with most of the rain occurring later in the day.

Warmer jackets will come in handy as we start off the new week with highs not getting out of the 40s both Monday and Tuesday.

But the spring season does have its swings and later next week is no different with temperatures soaring over 60 by next Thursday. This will transition to showers and thunderstorms as well.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

