‘Numerous handguns’ stolen from Monmouth gun store

Posted 11:17 am, March 21, 2019, by , Updated at 11:18AM, March 21, 2019

MONMOUTH, Illinois — Police are investigating a burglary at a gun store and shooting range that resulted in the theft of “numerous handguns,” according to a press release from the Monmouth Police Department.

The burglary happened at the Tac Shack on Thursday, March 21 approximately 4:25 a.m., according the to the release. Police say several unknown suspects broke into the store.

No further information is available at this time.

Police ask anyone with information on this incident to call Monmouth police at (309)734-8383 or Warren County Crime Stoppers at 734-9363.

