River Drive in Moline closed effective immediately due to flooding

MOLINE, Illinois — A portion of River Drive is closed in Moline due to flooding.

The closure spans east of 25th Street. The closure went into effect Thursday, March 21.

Eastbound traffic will be routed off River Drive at University Drive, onto 34th Street, and then to 4th Avenue.

Access to local businesses is still available via 23rd Street, 34th Street, 41st Street, and 55th Street.

According to the city, suggested detours include 12th Avenue, Avenue of the Cities, and Illinois 92 (4th Avenue).

