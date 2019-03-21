Iowa prepares for Cincinnati in the NCAA Tournament

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Iowa is back in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2016. Hear what the Hawks have to say about their first round opponent Cincinnati. Joe Wieskamp is only a year removed from high school and now he is living out one of his dreams of playing in the NCAA Tournament. Nicholas and Michael Baer are sharing this NCAA experience together. The last time the Hakweyes played in the NCAA Tournament Michael was only a Junior at Bettendorf High School.