× Illinois trooper struck by semi, squad car demolished

COLLINSVILLE, Illinois — An Illinois State Police officer was hit by a semi-truck on I-55 in St. Clair County on Wednesday, March 20.

This is the fourteenth ISP squad car to be struck in Illinois in 2019 alone. The accidents are the results of Scott’s Law violations, which mandate drivers slow down and move over when approaching an accident.

Officers were assisting a crash, reported at 10:29 p.m., which knocked over a light pole, according to a report from the ISP. Seven additional vehicles struck the pole before troopers could arrive.

Three squad cars arrived, the third one parking back behind the crash to get people to slow down and move over.

The trooper was on foot outside of his vehicle with his lights flashing, when a semi struck both the trooper and his squad car at 10:54 p.m.

The trooper was transported to a nearby hospital with serious but stable injuries.

ISP are investigating the accident. No further information is being released.