How you can help equip QC area homes with smoke detectors

MOLINE, Illinois -- Nearly 300 people registered to have smoke detectors installed in their homes as part of an American Red Cross event called "Sound the Alarm."

WQAD News 8 teamed up with the organization on Wednesday, March 20 to get families registered for the installations. Throughout the day, 294 appointments were made with more pending. Their goal was to set at least 280 appointments and install 750 smoke alarms.

Now that the installation appointments have been made, the Red Cross is looking for volunteers to take part in their install day on May 4. Click here to learn how you can volunteer.