Driver leads police on chase from Whiteside County to Lee County and back

ROCK FALLS, Illinois — A driver led police on a chase through two counties before stop sticks ended the pursuit.

According to a statement from Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker, police tried to pull over a white 2019 Nissan pickup around 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 20. The vehicle had been reported stolen to the Sterling Police Department on March 6.

The pursuit went from Route 78 to Interstate 88, said Sheriff Booker. The pursuit continued through Rock Falls, Sterling, into Lee County and then back through Sterling and Rock Falls, which is where the chase ended.

Sheriff Booker said Rock Falls police threw down stop sticks, which punctured the pickup’s tires, ultimately ending the chase.

Police said 29-year-old Heather N. Stafford, formerly of Morrison, Illinois, was arrested and taken to the Whiteside County Jail, held on $250,000 bond. Stafford was charged with aggravated fleeing or eluding, disobeying a traffic control device, disobeying a stop sign, and speeding 35 miles per hour over the speed limit.