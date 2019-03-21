Construction on US 67 Rock River bridges will lead to lane closures

MILAN, Illinois — Construction is set to start Friday, March 22 on US 67 bridges that span the Rock River, which will reduce traffic to one lane in both directions.

The $8. 7 million contract is for structural steel and bridge deck repairs on the three bridges that span the river between Milan and Rock Island, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation. Residents in the area will still be able to access their homes and area businesses.

IDOT is estimating the project will take eight months, finishing up sometime in late November.

Drivers should expect delays and use alternate routes when possible.