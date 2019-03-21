COMING SOON: New Townhouses in Downtown Moline

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

What's going in here? What's happening over there? These are questions we all ask as we drive around town and Good Morning Quad Cities' "Coming Soon" Segment is about answering those questions.

Here are this week's updates:

6th Avenue and 13th Street in Moline

We received two emails from two viewers with the same question: What is "Coming Soon" at the corner of 6th Avenue and 13th Street in downtown Moline?

According to Ray Forsythe, Moline's Director of Planning and Development, crews are building a new townhouse development in this area. There are going to be 22 units - all three-bedroom with two-car attached garages.

It's a "very urban design and we’re excited to have this kind of housing opportunities adjacent to Moline Centre," Ray told WQAD News 8.

The townhouses are expected to be done in the coming months with residents moving in later this year.

Do you have a development you want us to look into? Send an email to news@wqad.com with "Coming Soon" in the subject.