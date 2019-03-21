× Davenport preschool evacuated due to electrical odor

DAVENPORT, Iowa — An odor at a Davenport preschool prompted a precautionary evacuation that lasted about an hour.

Staff noticed the odor at Children’s Village West around 9:15 a.m. on Thursday, March 21, according to a statement from Dawn Saul with the Davenport Community School District. The students were evacuated over to the Putnam Museum as a precautionary measure.

Children’s Village West is located at Wilkes Avenue and West 12th Avenue and buts up to the Putnam Museum.

The incident was handled within about an hour, according to Saul. Davenport firefighters determined that it was an electrical odor coming from a worn-out breaker that needed to be replaced.

Saul said school district maintenance “was on site quickly and repaired the issue,” allowing for students and staff to return around 10:20 a.m.