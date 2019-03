Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In just a month's time, nine people in the Quad Cities area have died in fires, five of them were children.

In an effort to save lives like those, the American Red Cross is offering free smoke detectors for area families.

Wednesday, March 20 is "Sound The Alarm" registration day, where community members are invited to call 309-743-2166 x5 to sign up for free installation.

