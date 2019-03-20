Wheel of Misfortune; Julian Pauwels-Casco

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Each Wednesday on News 8 CrimeStoppers of the Quad Cities introduce the community to one of the area's most wanted criminals.

On Wednesday, March 20, 2019, the "Wheel of Misfortune" landed on 25-year-old Julian Pauwels-Casco. He's 5'9", 160 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. He is wanted in Rock Island County for probation violation and aggravated battery.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers. Tips leading to an arrest could be eligible for a $500 reward.