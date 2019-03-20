× Several dry days ahead before the next rain chance returns

Flood warnings continue along several area rivers including the Mississippi and Rock. Crests are occurring now and will continue this week. Be prepared for road closures and detours in these areas. Second crest still on track for parts of the Mississippi River by the Sunday-Monday time period. For more information on river levels go to https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=DVN

The light rainfall we experienced early this morning will give way to some brief breaks in the clouds later this afternoon. That should be enough to climb temperatures just over the 50 degree mark for daytime highs.

After a few broken clouds overnight, more sunshine returns Thursday and will remain so right through the first half of the weekend. Lower 50s will be felt both Thursday and Friday with highs approaching 60 on Saturday. Mark in down, Saturday is your weekend’s best.

Our next weather system is still on track to arrive Sunday returning light rain chances that day. Colder air will follow pushing temperatures back down into the 40s both Monday and Tuesday for daytime highs.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Download the News 8 Weather App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here