Pro-life activists protest abortion measures in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Illinois- Hundreds of pro-life activists rallied at the Illinois State Capitol against two abortion measures introduced in the Illinois General Assembly.

Pro-life leaders, legislators, and clergy spoke to the crowd on March 20. They say they are rallying against "the repeal of parental notification" and "the reproductive health act."

The protests come just one day after the Illinois Senate passed a bill taking aim at repealing legislation that requires a minor to inform her parents before getting an abortion.