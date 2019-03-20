× Muscatine 911 director arrested for falsifying records

MUSCATINE, Iowa- The Muscatine 911 director was arrested March 20 for “tampering with records”.

According to Muscatine County Sheriff C.J. Ryan, Beverly Griffith was booked into the Muscatine County jail for tampering with records, an aggravated misdemeanor.

Griffith has been placed on administrative leave, she is scheduled to appear in court on March 27.

“An investigation was conducted. Time sheet records are alleged to be falsified. And yes, she was placed on leave due to the investigation and criminal charge.”-Sheriff Ryan