Medical issues from officer-involved shooting gets Moline robbery suspect temporary jail release

MOLINE, Illinois — A man who was injured in an officer-involved shooting has been temporarily released after his first appearance in Rock Island County Court on March 18. His release is due to ongoing medical complications after being shot in the chest by police.

Steven Wilson allegedly robbed an Allstate Insurance building on Avenue of the Cities in Moline on June 22, 2018, according to a report from John McGehee, the State’s Attorney for Rock Island County. When Wilson was found at a residence a few blocks away, police reported Wilson came to the door and fired a handgun before attacking an officer.

Two police officers fired at Wilson, including one who struck him in the chest. Both officers were justified in the shooting after being placed on administrative leave.

Wilson was taken to Peoria for treatment after he was shot. His injuries were listed as “serious.”

Nearly nine months later, Wilson was arrested in the state of Oregon and extradited to the Rock Island County Jail, arriving on March 17.

When asked how Wilson got to Oregon, Captain Darren Gault with the Rock Island County Integrity Task Force said “he was not in custody.”

His charges were filed on Dec. 11, 2018, nearly six months after the incident, according to public records.

Wilson is charged with aggravated battery, discharge of a firearm, armed violence and possession of a controlled substance. All the charges are felonies.

At his first appearance, Judge Frank Fuhr released Wilson on a $1 million recognizance bond due to ongoing medical treatment from his gunshot injuries.

Wilson is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on April 2.