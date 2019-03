Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Iowa Hawkeyes are in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in three years. Iowa will play Cincinnati in the opening round. The Hawkeye players used last years finish to motivate them to get back in the big dance.

Sterling Softball opening their season on the turf at the TBK Bank Sports Complex with a win over Sherrard 11-2.

Ed Froelich has been Race Director for 40 years of the QCT Bix 7. He is stepping down after this year, but has plenty of great memories and stories about the race.