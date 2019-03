Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The FDA approved the first-ever drug created to relieve post-partum depression on March 20, 2019.

According to them, the treatment requires a continuous IV drip for 60 hours.

However, they say the drug works instantly.

There are minor side effects including headaches and dizziness.

The drug could cost up to $34,000.

According to the CDC, 1 in 9 mothers suffers from postpartum depression.