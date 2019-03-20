City of Rock Island says courthouse demolition is on hold

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois -- The latest road block to the demolition of the Rock Island County courthouse comes from the city of Rock Island.
After a Judge ruled demolition was legal on March 19th, 2019, construction crews now have equipment in place, but the city says nothing can be done until the county gets it's permission.
It's a question of law. As of now, the city believes the county needs a permit from them before demolition can begin. The county says there is a state law that allows them a work around. In other words, the county doesn't need city approval.
Rock Island city leaders are asking the county to "prove it". The city says the courthouse is a county building and that they are only involved to issue a permit.
"We don't want to get in a big fight or argument over this," he said. "Both sides just wanna make sure we go through the correct procedures."
The permit the city is looking for is a state mandated storm water permit. It's an Illinois EPA requirement to make sure the demolition doesn't harm neighboring areas.
"It's just one of the things that's required," Tweet said. "The county was notified by the EPA that they needed to have that permit. That would be one of the things that would be required before we were to issue the permit, if it came down to that."
Once the city receives the paperwork, they will see if the county needs a permit from them. If the county does need the city permit, a storm water runoff permit will be required, then demolition can take place. If the county does not need a permit from the city, demolition can happen at any time.