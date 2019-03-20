× Business offering $500 discount, and free roof

MOLINE, Illinois- Need to check your home after a tough winter? All Major Restorations is the group you need to contact.

Project Manager Brad Matthews and Claims Specialist Cody Ruark are joining us Wednesday, March 20 during News 8 at 11. Matthews and Ruark say roof damage can happen from both the inside and the outside of your home.

The group is offering $500 off of a roof or siding replacement for military members. It’s also offering a free roof giveaway Monday, April 1. You may go to the Hungry Hobo on Avenue of the Cities from 3-5 p.m. that day and enter for the drawing. The drawing will begin at 5 p.m.

To see their Facebook page, click here. You can also email them at info@amrestorations.com.