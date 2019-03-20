× BMW stolen in Sterling could be tied to business burglary, police say

STERLING, Illinois — Police are trying to track down a stolen car that may be tied to the report of a business burglary that happened in Sterling.

The car, a white BMW, was reported stolen around 8:20 a.m. on Friday, March 15, according to Detective Maggie Ellmaker with the Sterling Police Department. It was stolen out of the 800 block of East 3rd Street, just a few blocks north of the Rock River.

Detective Ellmaker said the department was asking for help finding the BMW because they believe it’s connected to a burglary reported at a Sterling business that happened around the same time.

“We’re trying to locate the vehicle and hopefully that can give us a lead to the burglary,” said Detective Ellmaker.

The car was described as a white four-door BMW 335i series, said Detective Ellmaker. She said the car has Police Memorial license plates with numbers AK49-IP. The BMW has a Chicago Blackhawk’s sticker on the back windshield and a German Shepherd sticker on the trunk.

The stolen vehicle is not involved with any rash of thefts, said Detective Ellmaker. She mentioned that since it’s a higher-end vehicle, it could potentially stick out among the town.

More information on the business burglary was expected to be released in the coming days.