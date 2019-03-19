Two people escaped their home after chimney fire in Moline

MOLINE, Illinois — A house fire at 521 25th Ave. is still smoking after a fire in the chimney caused damage to the roof and siding.

The Moline Fire Department got the call around 8:30 a.m. on March 19. When the News 8 crew got there, smoke was seen streaming out of the roof.

This picture shows firefighters stripping away siding looking for damage underneath. A window in the front of the house has been removed.

No one was hurt in the fire. Two adults were in the home but made it out on their own.

Fire Inspector Jerry Spiegel said the fire started in the chimney and crawled up the wall from there. He said there were no major difficulties.

This is an ongoing story. News 8 has a crew on the scene and will provide updates as they are made available.