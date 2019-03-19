Trial to start against Davenport leader Latrice Lacey over alleged sledgehammer attack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- Opening statements in the trial against Latrice Lacey, director of the Davenport Civil Rights Commission, are set to begin on Monday, March 19.

Lacey is charged with three counts of Domestic Abuse and one count of First Degree Harassment after allegedly attacking her ex-boyfriend with a sledgehammer.

Police responded to a 911 call reporting a fight on April 30, 2018, according to an affidavit. The alleged victim said Lacey attacked him with a sledgehammer.

The affidavit states Lacey was confronting the victim because she suspected he had damaged her property. Lacey and the victim had just ended a 12-year relationship, according court documents.

If convicted, Lacey could face several years in prison.