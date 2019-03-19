Semi carrying 17,000 pounds of explosive materials crashes outside Monmouth

Posted 8:05 pm, March 19, 2019, by , Updated at 08:38PM, March 19, 2019

MONMOUTH, Illinois- A semi carrying class 1.3 hazardous materials crashed outside of Monmouth.

According to Illinois State Police, around noon March 19, a Kenworth straight truck was eastbound on US-34 at the US-67 northbound on-ramp making a right turn when the truck rolled onto the driver’s side due to speed.

The truck was hauling for J & M Displays of Yarmouth Iowa, and carried “17,000 pounds of class 1.3  hazardous materials.”

According to the DOT, class 1.3 hazardous materials are considered explosives with a minor blast hazard but predominantly a fire hazard. (rocket propellant, display fireworks)

The overturned semi

None of the hazardous materials spilled out and remained inside the truck.

The driver, a 44-year-old from Dallas City Illinois, was taken to the local hospital in Monmouth where he was treated and released with minor injuries.

