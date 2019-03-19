New on Netflix April 2019
Netflix has released the list of all the new stuff coming to the platform in April as well as whats leaving! We compiled a list to make it super easy to find.
April 1
- ULTRAMAN (series)
- Across The Line
- All the President’s Men
- Bonnie and Clyde (1967)
- Deliverance
- Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood
- Evolution
- Freddy vs. Jason
- Friday the 13th (2009)
- I Am Legend
- Lakeview Terrace
- Monster House
- Obsessed
- Penelope
- Pineapple Express
- Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S2
- P.S. I Love You
- Snatch
- Spy Kids
- Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3D
- The Bone Collector
- The Fifth Element
- The Golden Compass
- The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants
- The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2
- Valkyrie
April 2
- Kevin Hart: Irresponsible (comedy special)
April 3
- Suzzanna: Buried Alive (film)
April 5
- Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 2 (series)
- In The Shadows
- Legacies: Season 1
- Our Planet (series)
- Persona: Collection (series)
- Roman Empire: Caligula: The Mad Emperor (series)
- Spirit Riding Free: Season 8 (series)
- Tijuana (series)
- Unicorn Store (Netflix film)
April 9
- Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 6 (series)
April 10
- New Girl: Season 7
- You vs. Wild (series)
April 11
- Black Summer (series)
April 12
- A Land Imagined (Netflix film)
- Band Aid
- Huge in France (series)
- Mighty Little Bheem (series)
- The Perfect Date (film)
- The Silence (film)
- Special (series)
- Who Would You Take to a Deserted Island? (film)
April 15
- Luis Miguel – The Series: Season 1
- No Good Nick (series)
- The New Romantic
April 16
- Super Monsters Furever Friends (Netflix series)
April 18
- My First First Love (series)
April 19
- A Fortunate Man (Netflix film)
- Brené Brown: The Call to Courage (series)
- Cuckoo: Season 5 (series)
- I, Daniel Blake
- Music Teacher (film)
- Rilakkuma and Kaoru (series)
- Samantha!: Season 2 (series)
- Someone Great (film)
April 20
- Grass is Greener (series)
April 22
- Pinky Malinky: Part 2 (series)
- Selection Day – New Episodes (series)
April 23
- I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson (Netflix series)
April 24
- Bonding (Netflix series)
April 25
- The Hateful Eight: Extended Version
- The Ugly Truth
April 26
- The Protector: Season 2 (series)
- ReMastered: Devil at the Crossroads (series)
- She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 2 (series)
- Street Food (Netflix series)
- The Sapphires
- Yankee (series)
April 27
- American Honey
April 28
- Señora Acero: Season 5
April 29
- Burning
- The Imitation Game
April 30
- Anthony Jeselnik: Fire in the Maternity Ward
- Baki: Part 2 (series)
- Ingress: The Animation (series)
April (date TBD)
- Chambers (series)
Say goodbye!
Leaving April 1
- American Pie
- Billy Madison
- Blue Mountain State: Seasons 1-3
- Casino Royale
- Diamonds Are Forever
- Die Another Day
- Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
- Goldfinger
- Happy Feet
- Happy Gilmore
- Heat
- I Love You, Man
- L.A. Confidential
- Live and Let Die
- Luther: Series 1-4
- Octopussy
- Pokémon: XY: Seasons 1-2
- Seven
- Sex and the City: The Movie
- The Living Daylights
- The Man with the Golden Gun
- The Spy Who Loved Me
- The World Is Not Enough
- Wallander: Series 1-4
- You Only Live Twice
Leaving April 4
- Raw
Leaving April 7
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars: Seasons 1-5
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars: The Lost Missions
Leaving April 13
- Video Game High School: Seasons 1-3
Leaving April 18
- Silver Linings Playbook