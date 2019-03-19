New on Netflix April 2019

Netflix has released the list of all the new stuff coming to the platform in April as well as whats leaving! We compiled a list to make it super easy to find.

April 1

  • ULTRAMAN (series)
  • Across The Line
  • All the President’s Men
  • Bonnie and Clyde (1967)
  • Deliverance
  • Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood
  • Evolution
  • Freddy vs. Jason
  • Friday the 13th (2009)
  • I Am Legend
  • Lakeview Terrace
  • Monster House
  • Obsessed
  • Penelope
  • Pineapple Express
  • Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S2
  • P.S. I Love You
  • Snatch
  • Spy Kids
  • Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3D
  • The Bone Collector
  • The Fifth Element
  • The Golden Compass
  • The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants
  • The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2
  • Valkyrie

April 2

April 3

April 5

April 9

April 10

April 11

April 12

April 15

  • Luis Miguel – The Series: Season 1
  • No Good Nick (series)
  • The New Romantic

April 16

  • Super Monsters Furever Friends (Netflix series)

April 18

April 19

April 20

  • Grass is Greener (series)

April 22

April 23

  • I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson (Netflix series)

April 24

  • Bonding (Netflix series)

April 25

  • The Hateful Eight: Extended Version
  • The Ugly Truth

April 26

April 27

  • American Honey

April 28

  • Señora Acero: Season 5

April 29

  • Burning
  • The Imitation Game

April 30

April (date TBD)

Say goodbye!

Leaving April 1

  • American Pie
  • Billy Madison
  • Blue Mountain State: Seasons 1-3
  • Casino Royale
  • Diamonds Are Forever
  • Die Another Day
  • Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
  • Goldfinger
  • Happy Feet
  • Happy Gilmore
  • Heat
  • I Love You, Man
  • L.A. Confidential
  • Live and Let Die
  • Luther: Series 1-4
  • Octopussy
  • Pokémon: XY: Seasons 1-2
  • Seven
  • Sex and the City: The Movie
  • The Living Daylights
  • The Man with the Golden Gun
  • The Spy Who Loved Me
  • The World Is Not Enough
  • Wallander: Series 1-4
  • You Only Live Twice

Leaving April 4

  • Raw

Leaving April 7

  • Star Wars: The Clone Wars
  • Star Wars: The Clone Wars: Seasons 1-5
  • Star Wars: The Clone Wars: The Lost Missions

Leaving April 13

  • Video Game High School: Seasons 1-3

Leaving April 18

  • Silver Linings Playbook
