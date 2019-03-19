× Man accused in shooting death of deputy indicted by federal grand jury

ROCKFORD, Illinois — The man accused of killing a deputy working for the U.S. Marshals Service has been indicted by a federal grand jury.

Floyd E. Brown, a 39-year-old man from Springfield, was accused of fatally shooting McHenry County Sheriff’s Deputy Jacob Keltner on Thursday, March 7 at a Rockford hotel. Deputy Keltner was working on a task force with the U.S. Marshals Service trying to serve a warrant to Brown when the shooting happened.

Brown was indicted on one count of killing an officer of a federal agency, engaged in and on account of, the performance of official duties, one count of illegal possession of firearms by

a convicted felon, and one count of illegal possession of firearms with an obliterated serial number.

Brown is set to appear in court on Wednesday, March 20 at 9 a.m. The indictment he’s facing of killing an officer carries a maximum sentence of up to life in prison or death.

Click here to see the full federal indictment.