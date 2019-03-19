Judge: Rock Island Courthouse demolition can move forward

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND- A Peoria Judge ruled that the Rock Island County Courthouse can legally be demolished.

Tuesday, March 19 a Peoria County Judge dismissed all counts against the Rock Island County Board and Public Building Commission.

According to John Mcgehee, the lawsuit (filed by Landmarks Illinois and several other historical organizations) claimed the County and Public Building Commission violated the Historic Resources Preservation Act, but the judge ruled the county is not subject to that act.

The lawsuit also claimed the Public Building Commission did not have the authority to spend bond money to demolish the courthouse, but the judge ruled the Public Building Commission did have the authority

The ruling also effectively ends the temporary restraining order for demolition so the city can move forward with the demolition legally.