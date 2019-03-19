The view from the Grand View Point Outlook in the Canyonlands National Park near Moab, Utah on April 24, 2018. - The park in the Colorado Plateau was formed by water and gravity from the Colorado River which cut through the sedimentary rock to create hundreds of canyons, mesas, buttes, arches and spires. (Photo by Mark Ralston / AFP) (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)
Iowa student found dead at Canyonlands National Park in Utah
CANYONLANDS NATIONAL PARK, Utah (AP) — Authorities say a 33-year-old University of Iowa graduate student found dead at Canyonlands National Park in southern Utah.
The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office said Jonathan Hogue’s body was found Friday at the base over the Green River Overlook following a search that began Tuesday.
Officials say Hogue apparently fell 500 feet (152.4 meters) from an overlook.
His car was found near the overlook in the park’s Island in the Sky district.
Hogue was described as an avid hiker known for going off trail and traveling long distances.