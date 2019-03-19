× In the Kitchen with Fareway: Canned Tuna

MOLINE, Illinois– It’s the period of Lent, and Caitlyn Ferin from Fareway Food Stores is showing off her second of three recipes on something you can eat during this time. Tuesday, March 19, she’s showing us how to make canned tuna.

Health Benefits

* Protein

* Omega 3 fatty acids

* Selenium

Helpful Hints

* Light tuna is light tan to pink with a more robust flavor

* Albacore tuna is white to light pink with a more mild flavor

* Light tuna is “low” in mercury; Albacore is “moderate” but both are still well below the FDA recommendations of 1 ppm

* Choose pouches if you’re on-the-go or want to avoid draining

Easy Prep

* Make mayo-free tuna salad by seasoning tuna (packed in water) with olive oil, Dijon mustard, red bell pepper and celery.

* Open-faced Italian Tuna Melt: season tuna with Italian dressing. Broil bread for 1 to 1 ½ minutes, then top with tuna, tomato, and mozzarella cheese. Broil for an additional minute, or until cheese is melted.

* Pair flavored tuna pouches with whole grain crackers and a fruit or vegetable for a quick meal or snack.

To see more fish facts, click here.