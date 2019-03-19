I-74 Bridge detour starts in Bettendorf

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa-- Since the Moline detour started this week as part of the I-74 Bridge project, drivers had smooth sailing once they got into Iowa. That's all changing as the detour starts Wednesday, March 19 in Bettendorf.

Commuters will have to exit I-74 at the Grant Street exit. They'll then snake through Bettendorf up Kimberly Road, under I-74. They'll then turn right onto Middle Road to use that on-ramp to get back on I-74.

Bettendorf Police and Iowa State Police will have patrol cars along the route as drivers adjust to the detour. They suggest taking a different bridge and advise people to not use residential roads.

"It's a necessity," Dave Pederson says. "I live in Moline. I cross it every day. It's gonna get interesting. I'm sure the time of day will make a difference. Rush hour, probably not gonna try it. During the day it might be okay."

The Bettendorf detour will be shortened in June. People will still get off at Grant Street but will be able to get back on I-74 using the 14th Street on-ramp. That detour will continue until the Iowa-bound bridge is finished. That's expected to happen in the first half of 2020.