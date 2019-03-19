× Find out what part of the area will see some light rain overnight

Flood warnings continue along several area rivers including the Mississippi and Rock. Crests are occurring now and will continue this week. Be prepared for road closures and detours in these areas. Second crest still on track for parts of the Mississippi River by the Sunday-Monday time period. For more information on river levels go to https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=DVN

Temperatures inching up a bit more come this afternoon with highs on track to reach the lower 50s. What is also on track is in increase in clouds by this evening as a system begins to track to our south. This will carry a few light rain showers and sprinkles later tonight, especially along and south of the I80 corridor. These showers likely last during the Wednesday morning commute before skies slowly improve the rest of the day. Highs will once again return in the lower 50s.

Brighter and warmer conditions highlight the days to follow with 50s both Thursday and Friday replaced with temperatures around 60 or better by the weekend.

Widespread light rainfall is still on track for Sunday. Timing is pushing this event a bit earlier in the day than later. We’ll keep an eye on it. Cooler winds will then take over starting early next week.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Download the News 8 Weather App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here