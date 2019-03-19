Watch: Brush fire burns on Colona property

Posted 1:37 pm, March 19, 2019, by , Updated at 02:09PM, March 19, 2019

COLONA, Illinois — A brush fire was reported just west of Interstate 80 in a rural part of Colona.

Initial reports indicated that the fire was behind a home on Carroll Street, around 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 19.

A man said he was burning brush in a burn barrel when an ember flew out, catching a nearby field on fire.

Firefighters from Colona and Coal Valley responded to the scene.  They got the fire under control within a half hour, working fast to prevent the fire from spreading to neighboring homes.

 

