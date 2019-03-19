× Arrest made in death of Burlington man over the weekend

BURLINGTON, Iowa — A Burlington man was arrested in connection with the death of another man from Burlington, who was found badly injured on St. Patrick’s Day.

According to a statement from the Burlington Police Department, 49-year-old Stanley Baldwin has been charged with willful injury. Baldwin was taken into custody around 11 p.m. Sunday, March 17.

The arrest came hours after police said they found 59-year-old Edward “Eddie” Allen Breuer badly injured in the 400 block of Acres Street. Breuer was taken to the hospital, but died a short time later.

An autopsy was performed on Breuer on Monday, March 18. Police continued to wait for those results.

Police said additional charges were possible. They are asking for anyone with information on the investigation to call the Burlington Police Department at 319-753-8366 or CrimeStoppers at 319-753-6835.