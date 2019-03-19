× Ag in the Classroom: How to grow grass out of a cup or jar

MOLINE, Illinois — The Cambridge FFA program returns to News 8 Wednesday, March 20 for an agriculture lesson on the first day of spring.

Student Bradleigh Schaefer is going to show me how to do a “Soil Sammy.” The purpose of which, is to grow grass.

According to the University of Illinois Extension website, here’s what you need to make it.

· Knee High stockings

· Grass seed

· Potting soil

· Baby food jar or small plastic cup

· Water

· Jiggle eyes

· Fabric

1. Using knee-high hose, place some grass seeds in the toe where you want the grass to grow. The toe of the hose is the head of the Soil Sammy and the grass will look like hair when it grows.

2. Pack a handful of soil in end of the hose on top of the seeds. Make sure the ball of the soil is slightly bigger than the opening of the baby food jar.

3. Tie a knot in the hose under the ball of soil.

4. Completely wet the head of Soil Sammy. Place the top of the hose (which is the bottom of the Soil Sammy) in a baby food jar filled with water making sure the head is above the mouth of the jar. The end of the hose will absorb the water to feed the grass

seeds, which will germinate through the hose. (You may have to cut a few small holes in the hose to help.)

5. Now you can decorate! Suggestions are a round piece of fabric to fit over the mouth of the jar for a shirt. You can add buttons to the shirt and jiggle eyes on the face and cut out felt for a mouth.

6. Water as needed and be sure to cut the grass “hair” and style as desired. Will the grass hair grow better or faster with fertilizer? Try it and find out. Add different fertilizers to the dirt and water and see which grows the best.

Add to the Water

· Store- bought liquid fertilizer

· Soda pop (not diet)

·Apple juice

·Lemon scented liquid soap

·Ammonia

Add to the soil

· Store-bought fertilizer stick

·Coffee grounds

·Baking soda

·Epson salts

Farmers have to be careful to not add too much fertilizer. They go to special classes and use math

problems to figure out the right amount. You shouldn’t use too much fertilizer either, but you can

experiment with different amounts.

