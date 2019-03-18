× Two Iowa men arrested after traffic stop leads to drug bust

JO DAVIESS COUNTY, Illinois — Two men were arrested on Sunday, March 17 after a traffic stop led a sheriff’s deputy to 49 grams of marijuana.

Police pulled over Saud A. Alummar and passenger Anthony D. Underwood at 3:08 a.m. on Highway 20, just east of Elizabeth, Illinois. Both men are from Dubuque, Iowa.

The deputy reported smelling marijuana when approaching the vehicle. Both men were detained while the vehicle was searched.

The deputy found 49 grams of prepackaged marijuana, a scale and multiple drug paraphernalia items.

Alummar and Underwood were arrested and charged with possessing and delivering marijuana, possessing drug paraphernalia and an improper lane use. They were transported to the Jo Daviess County Jail.