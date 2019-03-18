× Two injured during apartment break-in, suspect charged with burglary

WEST BURLINGTON, Iowa — Two people were assaulted inside their apartment after police said a man forced his way inside.

Police were called to the apartment on 115th Avenue around 1:30 a.m. on Monday, March 18, according to a statement from the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators said they found that a man, 32-year-old Joshua Gregory Brown, “had forced entry into the residence and assaulted the two occupants, causing minor injuries.” Brown also damaged the outside of the home.

Brown was taken into custody 30 minutes after the incident, police said. He was charged with first-degree burglary and was held at the Des Moines County Correctional Center on $25,000 bond.