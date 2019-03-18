One man dead after life-threatening injuries, Burlington police investigating

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, Iowa -- Police are investigating the death of a man that died on Sunday, March 17.

Police and fire crews responded to the 400 block of Acres Street in Burlington at 6:35 a.m, according to a press release. They found a man with life-threatening injuries.

The man was transported to Great River Medical Center, but he died a short time later, the release stated.

The name has not been released pending family notifications.

This is an ongoing investigation. There's no other information at this time.