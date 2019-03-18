× Multiple injuries after shooting inside Dutch tram, police say

(CNN) — Multiple people have been injured after a shooting incident inside a tram in the Dutch town of Utrecht, authorities have confirmed.

Police have not taken any suspects into custody following the shooting in 24 October Square on Monday morning, according to Joost Lanshage, spokesman for the police in central Holland.

Three rescue helicopters have been sent to the scene — which has since been cordoned off — to “monitor” the situation, Lanshage said.

The shooting, which was reported at 10:45 a.m. (5:45 a.m ET), is now over — however the police operation is ongoing, Lanshage added.

Dutch police have launched an investigation and are also considering “a possible terrorist motive,” Utrecht police said on Twitter.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte is said to be “very concerned” about the incident, CNN’s affiliate RTL reported.

Emergency responders and ambulances are at the scene.