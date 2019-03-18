× Major solar power project could be coming to Kewanee

Kewanee, Illinois- A new solar power array with the capacity to power 3,900 homes might be coming to Kewanee.

Kewanee Economic Development Corporation is partnering with California-based solar developer Sunpin Solar Development to create “a potential major solar energy project site within the community.”

According to the city, the solar site, will be 1.5 miles north of Route 81 and 2 miles east of Route 78, in KEDC’s Lininger Industrial Park

“This 136-acre site will host an approximate 25 megawatt (“MW”) solar system with an estimated annual production of up to 46,100 megawatt-hours (“MWh”) based on current design. The total annual production could power 3,900 homes annually.”

KEDC and Sunpin Solar will be holding an open meeting on the benefits of solar energy from 12:00-1:30 p.m. April 25, at the Wethersfield School District-Moss Gym (439 Willard Street, Kewanee, IL 61443).