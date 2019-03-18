× Juvenile charged after shots fired in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa- A juvenile has been charged after police responded to a shooting in Davenport.

March 18, around 4:54 p.m. police arrived at the 1200 block of Warren Street to find several bullet casings near a house and in an alley next to the home.

Around this same time, an officer was flagged down by a victim who told police he was shot at by 3 people in the area.

The victim’s car was hit but police say he was not injured.

Officers searched the home and found a juvenile that matched the description of one of the shooters.

Police say the victim identified the juvenile as one of the three shooters.

“The juvenile was charged with intimidation with a weapon and turned over to the juvenile detention center”