Illinois State Trooper hospitalized after being hit by car during traffic stop

JOLIET, Illinois- An Illinois State Trooper was briefly hospitalized after his car was rear-ended during a traffic stop.

March 17, the trooper had pulled a Nissan over in the left lane of Interstate 80. The trooper was in his squad car when a Ford Fusion, ran into the rear of the trooper’s squad car.

The impact caused the squad car to veer off the roadway.

The Ford continued traveling westbound and struck the rear of the Nissan that was pulled over, that car went into the ditch.

The Ford also veered off the roadway and into a ditch.

Police say witnesses helped the driver of the Ford exit his vehicle shortly before it became fully engulfed in flames.

The trooper sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a local area hospital and has been released.

The driver of the Nissan was also transported to a local area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Two passengers in the Nissan did not sustain any injuries.

“The driver of the Ford, Rodolfo L. Mejia, 45, of Channahon, Illinois, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and cited for a violation of Scott’s law.”