How has flooding impacted Davenport?

DAVENPORT- After the wettest winter ever recorded there's been flooding up and down the Mississippi River.

The Davenport Public Works released a flood update for March 18 to explain how the city is impacted by the rising water levels and how they're reacting.

Roads

River Drive is closed between Division and East 3rd Street. Some riverfront locations are accessible via Western

South Concord between Utah and River Drive is closed

Beiderbecke Drive is closed

Recreation

Credit Island is closed

The Riverfront Recreational Trail between Credit Island and LeClair Park is closed

The boat dock at Marquette Landing has been removed

Facilities

The Compost Facility on 2707 Railroad Avenue is only accessible via Rockingham Road or Highway 22 to Wapello to Railroad Avenue

The flood walls at Modern Woodmen Park have been installed

The River's Edge, Freight House and Farmer's Market, and Union Station are open for business

Other Measures

Pumps have been set and appropriate gates were closed in various low-lying areas of the city.

Sandbags

Make a request by phone (563.326.7923) or on-line before you come. Sandbags can be picked up at 232 S Marquette from the rear entrance. The entrance is accessible from E or W River Dr. Find the entrance west of Division and east of Credit Island on the river side next to the red City of Davenport sign.

