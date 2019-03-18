UPDATE: Suspect at large after Davenport O’Reilly Auto Parts robbery

Posted 8:22 am, March 18, 2019, by , Updated at 09:20AM, March 18, 2019

Update (9:15 a.m.) DAVENPORT, Iowa — Police are searching for a suspect they say robbed an O’Reilly Auto Parts store.

According to a press release, the suspect came into the store, displayed a handgun and demanded money.

Officials describe the suspect as a tall, white male with a skinny build wearing dark clothing. His face was covered during the robbery.

Update (8:50 a.m.) Police are responding to a robbery call at O’Reilly Auto Parts at 2020 E Locust St., according to Major Jeff Bladel of the Davenport Police Department.

The call came in at 7:46 a.m. Police are canvassing the neighborhood, going door to door gathering information.

The suspect is still at large. There is no further verified information about the suspect.

Initial information indicated a missing company truck and delivery driver. That driver has since been located and the truck returned.

Earlier (8:22 a.m.) An active investigation is happening at O’Reilly Auto Parts.

The store is at 2020 E Locust St. At least five police cars are on the scene including a crime scene unit, as seen in the picture.

A K-9 unit is on the scene, working its way around the property.

The business is turning customers away at this time.

This is an active investigation. News 8 has a crew on the scene and will be updating you as more information is made available.

