The Annual Iowa vs Illinois Senior All-Star Basketball game was played at Augustana College. Iowa winning both games, 60-56 in the girls game, 106-101 in the boys game.

Iowa prepares for their first round match up against Cincinnati in the NCAA Tournament.

Iowa Women earn a 2-seed and will host Mercer in the opening round.

Nolan Ebel was honored again. This time the Augustana Senior won MVP honors at the d-3 All-Star game. He was also named 2nd team All-American by d3hoops.com.