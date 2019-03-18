× Galesburg and East Moline men receive Carnegie Hero Award for saving 6-year-old

MOLINE, Illinois- Malik Williams from Galesburg and Van Thang of East Moline received the Carnegie Hero Award for their actions that saved the life of a 6-year-old.

Moline police said in a Facebook post that on June 6th, 2017, they responded to the 5400 block of River Drive for a river rescue.

Jaden Williams, 6, had fallen into the Mississippi River.