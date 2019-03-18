California wildflower ‘super bloom’ leads to ‘public safety crisis’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. - Recent record-breaking rainfall brought a "super bloom" that covered Lake Elsinore's fields with bright-colored poppies, attracting crowds that congested traffic and strained the city's resources, officials said, calling it a "public safety crisis."

About 50,000 people visited the poppy fields over the weekend, which was twice as many visitors as the weekend before, according to Lake Elsinore Mayor Steve Manos.

"Our small city cannot sustain crowds of this magnitude—our city is not made for Disneyland size crowds," a post on the city's Instagram page said.

Officials said they brought in all available staff and also reached out to neighboring city and county agencies for help managing the crowds. Caltrans and California Highway Patrol were helping with traffic control.

"The city has expended all available resources to address the super bloom," the post said.

In the chaos, one city employee was hit and run by a vehicle and a visitor suffered a rattlesnake bite, Mayor Manos said.

The employee's condition was unknown.

Visitors were seen lining up to take shuttle buses up to the mountains since 5:30 a.m. Sunday, the mayor said.

More buses were added to accommodate the crowds, but lines to board them were getting longer as they were getting caught in traffic, according to officials.

At around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, the wait time to board a shuttle bus was one hour and a half, according to the city's tweet.

Traffic was bumper-to-bumper on the 15 Freeway south of Corona leading to Lake Elsinore, according to Caltrans.

"The freeway is not moving and Central [Avenue] is a mess," city officials said in a tweet.

Authorities suggested taking Grand Avenue if heading to or coming from the south, and taking Ortega Highway to and from Orange County.

The congested roadways disrupted residents' regular travel routes and the mayor said frustrated residents were screaming at people directing traffic.

Authorities asked residents to stay out of the area if possible and urged visitors to consider visiting the fields another day.

"While the community has expressed many concerns, please understand that many things are beyond our control and we are doing what we can," city officials said.

#AttentionResidents: the roads are really bad out there. Long waits for Central Avenue. We have called in more police services from surrounding cities to help. The freeway is not moving… https://t.co/KqEmMmc7lI — City Lake Elsinore (@CtyLakeElsinore) March 17, 2019

Advisory RIVCO: SB I-15 south of Corona to Lake Elsinore, very heavy traffic due to motorists visiting to see poppies. No lanes blocked. #Caltrans8 pic.twitter.com/Oau88Q9jpw — Caltrans District 8 (@Caltrans8) March 17, 2019

Bumper to bumper traffic on I-15 as crowds flock to Walker Canyon in Lake Elsinore to take in the colorful views. The “super bloom” is attracting large crowds, creating a public safety crisis. Live report coming up at 5pm @KTLA pic.twitter.com/8fC5VNZtWH — Carlos Saucedo (@Carlos_Saucedo) March 17, 2019

Crowds were already lined up this morning and increasing. So far, all is running smoothly but shuttle wait times are an hour and a half at this time. The City continues to make the best… https://t.co/397NP0p0Fs — City Lake Elsinore (@CtyLakeElsinore) March 17, 2019