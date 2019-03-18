× A push toward warmer spring temperatures is still on track this week

Flood warnings continue along several area rivers including the Mississippi and Rock. Crests are occurring now and will continue this week. Be prepared for road closures and detours in these areas. For more information on river levels go to https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=DVN

Overall, a pleasantly cool weather picture to start off the brand new week as the highlight has been breaks of sunshine and temperatures in the solid 40s.

As I hinted on last Friday, a nice bump in temperatures is still on track as we go through this week with a passing light shower sometime late Tuesday night. For the first time in a while we’ll experience a stretch of above normal temperatures with low to mid 50s through Thursday before numbers top either at or just above 60 degrees by the weekend!

Next disturbance is still on track in the middle of the weekend. The coverage appears widespread but light and spotty. We’ll see how organized it gets as we get closer to that period.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Download the News 8 Weather App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here