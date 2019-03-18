× 59-year-old Burlington man dies from his injuries, investigation ongoing

BURLINGTON, Iowa- a Burlington man has been pronounced dead from his wounds at a local hospital.

Sunday, March 17, around 6:35 p.m. the Burlington Police Department arrived at the 400-block of Acres Street.

Police say they found a man with life-threatening injuries.

Police identified the man as Edward “Eddie” Allen Breuer, 59.

He was transported to Great River Medical Center but was pronounced dead shortly after.

March 18, an autopsy was performed but police have not yet released the results.

Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation is encouraged to call the Burlington Police Department at (319) 753-8366 or Crime Stoppers at (319) 753-6835.